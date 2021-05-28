NewsLocalMefal Company replies on charges about improper rapid tests

Mefal Company replies on charges about improper rapid tests

Mefal Public Company Ltd, which won the tender for the Covid-19 antigen tests and whose products were not accepted by the health Ministry officials, said it was a victim of fraud by the Chinese.

In an announcement today and inlight of everything that has been released regarding problems in a tender for the supply of rapid antigen tests to the Health Ministry, Mefal said the company has never done anything wrong and has never imported products that did not compaly with the EU specifications or that might harm public health.

The company noted that it has been the victim of fraud by the Chinese since it had paid a lot of money to receive the proper products from China.

As noted the company has already begun procedures to take legal measures against two Chinese companies and one person for extortion of money under false pretenses.

By gavriella
Previous articleSunday elections under strict health protocols, mobile polling stations for COVID patients

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros