Meeting to discuss ways to face fires this summer

During a meeting at the Presidential Palace convened with all competent authorities in order to discuss the combating of fires during the summer season, it became evident that the number of aircraft that the Republic of Cyprus will have for firefighting will be limited since currently there are only four while during the same period last year there were six aircraft.

At the orders of President Anastasiades a study will be drawn so that, in addition to the efforts that are in progress for two additional planes that will be leased, another two firefighting places will be purchased to achieve the plan for a total of eight planes.

The EU embargo against Russia due to the invasion in Ukraine had as a direct result the fact that Cyprus cannot get the traditional Russian helicopters that have been used in Cyprus for firefighting during the past 20 years.