NewsLocalMeeting chaired by President Anastasiades focuses on fire prevention

Meeting chaired by President Anastasiades focuses on fire prevention

Fire
Fire

Fire prevention and the best possible preparation for the summer period which is considered high risk, was the focus of a meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace, which was chaired by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

In a written statement, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said that during the meeting a comprehensive study of the Fire Service on the upgrading of the necessary technological infrastructure, the progress so far and projects already implemented were presented.

President Anastasiades, Pelekanos added, “gave instructions for the Committee which has been established to meet as soon as possible and prepare on the basis of the study the priorities for implementation within the next fifteen days.”

“The aim is for the best possible preparation to take place for the coming high risk summer season, but also to reform and upgrade our country`s capabilities in the fields of prevention, timely detection and combatting fires,” the Spokesperson concluded.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race
Next articleVaccination centers to operate in Palaichori, Trimiklini during the weekend

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros