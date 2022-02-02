Meeting chaired by President Anastasiades focuses on fire prevention

Fire prevention and the best possible preparation for the summer period which is considered high risk, was the focus of a meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace, which was chaired by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

In a written statement, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said that during the meeting a comprehensive study of the Fire Service on the upgrading of the necessary technological infrastructure, the progress so far and projects already implemented were presented.

President Anastasiades, Pelekanos added, “gave instructions for the Committee which has been established to meet as soon as possible and prepare on the basis of the study the priorities for implementation within the next fifteen days.”

“The aim is for the best possible preparation to take place for the coming high risk summer season, but also to reform and upgrade our country`s capabilities in the fields of prevention, timely detection and combatting fires,” the Spokesperson concluded.