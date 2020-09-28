News World Meeting between US Secretary of State Pompeo and FM Dendias concluded

Meeting between US Secretary of State Pompeo and FM Dendias concluded

The meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias was concluded on Monday in Thessaloniki.

Issues of bilateral, regional and international interest, with emphasis on Greece-US Strategic Dialogue, defence and energy cooperation dominated the meeting as well as the developments in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

In a tweet, Pompeo, said: “Always fantastic to see Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Today in Thessaloniki, we discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Greece relationship, the Western Balkans, and de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Pompeo and Dendias are expected to release a joint press statement.

During his visit to Thessaloniki, the US Secretary of State will also participate in a round table discussion on energy, in the presence of Environment and Energy Minister Costis Hatzidakis, followed by the signing of an agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between Greece and the USA, in the presence of Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The visit of the head of American diplomacy will end with his visit to the Jewish Museum in Thessaloniki.

After Thessaloniki, the US Secretary of State will travel to Crete, where he will visit the Souda Naval Base to underline the strong US security partnership with Greece.

(amna.gr)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleTourism Deputy Minister says Cyprus can emerge as Winter destination
Next articleUPDATED – Armenian – Azeri forces battle again, at least 21 reported killed

Top Stories

Local

Seventeen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,465 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 17 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Doctors stop mid-operation, dress patient in operating theatre and discharge him

Maria Bitar -
Unbelievable and yet a now quintessentially Cypriot thing to happen. The incident in question is that doctors at a private hospital in Nicosia stopped...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly this September

Maria Bitar -
In September 2020, economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 1.0 point compared to August 2020. According to...
Read more
Local

Jiu Jitsu – Distribution for US and Canada set for November

Maria Bitar -
Jiu Jitsu, the first Hollywood movie to be filmed in Cyprus under the incentive plan to promote the audiovisual industry starring Nicolas Cage, Alain...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with higher temperatures on Tuesday

Maria Bitar -
Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise to 40°C inland, around 35°C in all coasts, and 32°C in the mountains, according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US and Greece reaffirm excellent bilateral relations

Maria Bitar -
Greece and the United States reaffirmed their excellent bilateral relations and mutual desire to further deepen cooperation in a series of areas, from defence...
Read more
World

Turkey’s Erdogan says Armenia must withdraw from Azeri lands it is occupying

Maria Bitar -
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Armenia must immediately withdraw from Azeri lands which it is occupying and that it was time...
Read more
World

UPDATED – Armenian – Azeri forces battle again, at least 21 reported killed

Maria Bitar -
At least 21 people were killed on Monday in a second day of heavy clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...
Read more
World

Uber wins back London licence

Annie Charalambous -
Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, a judge decided on Monday after the city's transport regulator stripped it...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros