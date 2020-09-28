Meeting between US Secretary of State Pompeo and FM Dendias concluded

The meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias was concluded on Monday in Thessaloniki.

Issues of bilateral, regional and international interest, with emphasis on Greece-US Strategic Dialogue, defence and energy cooperation dominated the meeting as well as the developments in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

In a tweet, Pompeo, said: “Always fantastic to see Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Today in Thessaloniki, we discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Greece relationship, the Western Balkans, and de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Always fantastic to see Greek Foreign Minister @nikosdendias. Today in Thessaloniki, we discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Greece relationship, the Western Balkans, and de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/lKVV3yJjxN — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 28, 2020

Pompeo and Dendias are expected to release a joint press statement.

During his visit to Thessaloniki, the US Secretary of State will also participate in a round table discussion on energy, in the presence of Environment and Energy Minister Costis Hatzidakis, followed by the signing of an agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between Greece and the USA, in the presence of Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The visit of the head of American diplomacy will end with his visit to the Jewish Museum in Thessaloniki.

After Thessaloniki, the US Secretary of State will travel to Crete, where he will visit the Souda Naval Base to underline the strong US security partnership with Greece.

(amna.gr)