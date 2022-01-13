Meeting at Presidential Palace to discuss verdict on GESY

Following the verdict of the Attorney General according to which the presence in public hospitals of doctors who do not belong to GESY is illegal, the government is determined to solve the problem but will not proceed with the preparation of a draft bill that will modify the main law pertaining the operation of the General Health System.

A meeting will take place today at the Presidential Palace, under President Anastasiades, during which the Attorney General will present his position.

According to information, President Anastasiades intends to lead the discussion toward the achievement of a consensual solution, which may provide for the solution of the problem through an independent Regulation that will cover the doctors who do not belong to GESY.