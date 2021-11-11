Meet the Greeks: wine tasting in Limassol on 17/11

There is a time and place for wine! Visit the Wine Gallery next Wednesday and get to try some of the best Greek wines:

Douloufakis, “Aspros Lagos”, Vidiano – PGI Crete

Orealios Gaia, “San Gerasimo”, Robola-PDO Kefalonia

Yiannikos, “Mikri Alepou”, Cabernet Sauvignon – PGI Peloponnese

Foundi Estate, “Ktima Foundi”, Xinomavro – PDO Naousa

Feel free to stay longer right after the wine tasting and enjoy our cosy artistic environment along with wine and platters.

Presented by The Wine Gallery at Exhibit 8 Crafts & Heritage and Oinotria

***

When Wednesday, November 17 at 7pm

Duration 1.30h

Where The Wine Gallery, Limassol

Admission Fee €5 including nibbles

*SafePass is required!*