Meet the Greeks: wine tasting in Limassol on 17/11

There is a time and place for wine! Visit the Wine Gallery next Wednesday and get to try some of the best Greek wines:
  • Douloufakis, “Aspros Lagos”, Vidiano – PGI Crete
  • Orealios Gaia, “San Gerasimo”, Robola-PDO Kefalonia
  • Yiannikos, “Mikri Alepou”, Cabernet Sauvignon – PGI Peloponnese
  • Foundi Estate, “Ktima Foundi”, Xinomavro – PDO Naousa
Feel free to stay longer right after the wine tasting and enjoy our cosy artistic environment along with wine and platters.
Presented by The Wine Gallery at Exhibit 8 Crafts & Heritage and Oinotria
***
When Wednesday, November 17 at 7pm
Duration 1.30h
Where The Wine Gallery, Limassol
Location
Admission Fee €5 including nibbles
*SafePass is required!*
By Lisa Liberti
