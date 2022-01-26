Medical supplies from Israel, delivered to the Republic of Cyprus

Medical supplies were delivered today by the Israeli Ambassador, Oren Anolik, to Cyprus Minister of Health, Michalis Chatzipantelas.

The delivery includes two innovative portable respirators for use during transportation of patients, as well as individual protective equipment for medical staff, the Ministry of Health says in an announcement.

The supplies were delivered in the context of the cooperation of the Republic of Cyprus with the state of Israel in public health issues. The Minister of Health expressed his wish for the continuation of this collaboration, aiming to strengthening the health systems of both countries and the mutual benefit of the people.

The Ministry of Health announced that a memorandum for the “Cross Transplants” program was signed between the two countries, which allows people from both countries to have access to a larger data base of doners.

The collaboration between the Famagusta Hospital, as a COVID-19 Reference Hospital, and the Intensive Care Unit of the General Hospital in Nicosia, with the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, was also mentioned as part of the close relation of the countries in public health issues.

The Israeli Ambassador, Oren Anolik, praised the excellent collaboration with the Ministry of Health and stressed that this is the essence of the partnership between the two countries.