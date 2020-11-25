Medical students volunteer to supervise implementation of measures

The Health Ministry will proceed with carrying out rapid tests to the employees (weekly) and the residents (monthly) of old people’s homes, rehabilitation centers and other facilities as of next week.

In order to secure the correct supervision of these facilities the Health Ministry has already prepared and trained a team of 40 volunteer medical students.

The target is to create a channel of communication with these structures so that measures and protocols will be explained and properly implemented.

Moreover, other volunteers will help in the implementation of protocol in working environments. The target is to inform people and monitor the implementation of measures, preventing the spreading of the virus at work.

