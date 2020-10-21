Medical Association on Cyprus’ epidemiological situation

The Cyprus Medical Association is once again asking the public and businesses to make sure not to violate any protocols and to dutifully respect the necessary measures, like use of antiseptic, washing of hands, and use of masks.

In an announcement due to Cyprus’ epidemiological picture, the Association noted that now more than ever discipline in the implementation of health protocols is needed. When a protocol is violated then the danger of more people getting infected increases.

Commenting on the increasing number of confirmed COVIS-19 cases, the Association said that if this continues then more people will be treated at ICUs and then there will be a problem of the hospitals’ sufficient readiness.

(philenews/CNA)