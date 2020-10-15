Medical Association: Beware of alternative healers

Michael Anastasiades, President of the Committee of Ethics of the Cyprus Medical Association, urged the public to be very careful when selecting health services. Speaking to Active, in view of the complaint of a family of a 30-year-old who followed a controversial treatment and as a result lost his life, Anastasiades stressed that health is a matter of traditional medicine.

He also asked the public to refer to the Medical Association any questions they have and not to believe what they read on the internet.

(philenews)