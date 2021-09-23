Mediators to discuss with couples on the verge of divorce

Social workers and psychologists will undertake to mediate between couples who are on the verge of a divorce, aiming to solve their differences before the reach a Court.

The issue was yesterday discussed before the House Legal Affairs Committee. Some lawmakers asked questions and when the relevant modifications are done the bill will be sent to Parliament for voting.

As AKEL lawmaker Andreas Pasiourtides said, the procedure is voluntary, meaning couples are not forced to proceed with mediation. It is simply a good course to follow since family affairs are not always affairs that have to be seen legally. They have to do with children, family relations, the rights of spouses and children and so forth.