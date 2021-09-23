NewsLocalMediators to discuss with couples on the verge of divorce

Mediators to discuss with couples on the verge of divorce

Social workers and psychologists will undertake to mediate between couples who are on the verge of a divorce, aiming to solve their differences before the reach a Court.

The issue was yesterday discussed before the House Legal Affairs Committee. Some lawmakers asked questions and when the relevant modifications are done the bill will be sent to Parliament for voting.

As AKEL lawmaker Andreas Pasiourtides said, the procedure is voluntary, meaning couples are not forced to proceed with mediation. It is simply a good course to follow since family affairs are not always affairs that have to be seen legally. They have to do with children, family relations, the rights of spouses and children and so forth.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus officials to discuss energy programme with ExxonMobil officials in New York
Next article16,000-euro-fine to a coffee shop not requesting SafePass

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros