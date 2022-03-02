Med High Private English School

Med High was established in 1995 as a multicultural international school based in Larnaca, Cyprus. Following the UK National Curriculum, it offers quality education to children from the age of 12 months to 18 years old. Med High consists of: Pre-School, Junior School, High School, Tutorial Centre and Summer School.

Pre-School

At Pre-School, a child’s educational experience during its formative years lays down the foundation for all subsequent learning. Pre-School provides high quality education which will make a positive contribution to a child’s early development and learning. We ensure that by the time they enter Junior School our children have established solid foundations which they can build on throughout their school years.

Junior School

At Junior School we provide our students with a broad and balanced English curriculum. Each child is seen as an individual and is given every opportunity to develop. A variety of educational approaches and resources are used to ensure each child achieves their maximum potential. Pupils are prepared for the challenges of high school and are expected to develop into knowledgeable young individuals who are conscious of real life social issues.

High School

On entering High School, students are prepared for external examinations including 23 (I)GCSEs and 20 A-Level examinations.

We only aim to offer the highest quality education while producing excellent results, thus the class population per subject is up to 15 students per (I)GCSE class and up to 10 students per A Level class.

Our particular strength is that these qualifications can be achieved in 6 years rather than 7.

As a Private English School accredited by the Ministry of Education and Culture, Med High graduates receive a School Leaving Certificate (APOLYTIRION) which gives students a head start in their subsequent career and educational goals.

Over the years we have achieved for all Med High graduates to continue with their first University option!

Tutorial Centre

The Tutorial Centre complements and enhances the curriculum by offering afternoon tuition for all subjects. All Pre-School, Junior School and High School students have the opportunity to receive academic assistance either through group or personalised programmes to help enrich their learning and achieve their goals.

Anyone interested in acquiring further qualifications has the chance to choose from a wide range of subjects consisting of: English for 4-6 year olds, English (Young Learners, KET, PET, (I)GCSE, TOEFL, IELTS) ECDL, SAT, Russian, French, German, Greek for Adults, English for Adults as well as all (I)GCSE and A-Level qualifications offered by the Pearson Edexcel Examination Board.

Summer School

Summer School promises to be educational, diverse and full of fun and excitement. The programme runs during the months of June, July and August and is open to children from the ages of 2 to 15 years old. The activities include: Dance, Drama, Arts & Crafts, Basketball, Beach Games, Cricket, Dodge ball, Trip to Waterpark, Kick ball, Tennis, Martial Arts and Swimming.

We also offer to children who would like to further develop their English language knowledge, an extra programme which will enhance their English skills in reading, writing, speaking and listening. It also incorporates all activities of the regular summer school programme.