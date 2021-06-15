NewsLocalMeasures taken to limit possibility of coronavirus variants entering the country

Measures taken to limit possibility of coronavirus variants entering the country

Dutch tourists, who will spend a week long holiday in isolation in their tourist resort as part of an experiment, arrive at the Rhodes International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Rhodes, Greece April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Cyprus’ Ministry of Health recalled on Tuesday the measures taken to limit the possibility of coronavirus variants entering the country in view of the increase of passengers for the summer season.

In a press release it says that countries are listed in green, orange, red and grey categories according to their epidemiological data. For the grey category countries, entry into the Republic of Cyprus is only allowed for specific categories of passengers.

To enter Cyprus one must either present  a vaccination certificate (completion of the vaccination scheme and two weeks after the last dose) or present a negative PCR test.

It says that for arrivals from India (grey category), and due to the extremely aggravated epidemiological situation due to the Indian mutation, the entrance to Cyprus is prohibited for persons who during the last 14 days before their arrival have stayed or passed through the territory of India, regardless of whether they hold a valid entry and/ or residence permit in Cyprus. The only exceptions are citizens of Cyprus, the citizens of EU and EEA countries and the citizens of third countries who have exclusively permanent residence in the government controlled areas of Cyprus. Passengers must show a negative PCR test done 72 hours before departure.

Persons exempted from the entry ban are transported to hotels or tourist accommodations, where they remain in a mandatory isolation for 10 days from the date of arrival and undergo a laboratory test and are released once their test result is negative.

The Ministry points out that despite the measures taken, the possibility of coronavirus mutations entering the country cannot be completely ruled out.

By gavriella
