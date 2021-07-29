Measures taken in view of Akamas national forest park opening in 2022

Various measures aimed at protecting and preserving ecosystems and natural life have been taken in Akamas area in view of the opening of the National Forest Park before the end of 2022.

Certain important aspects of a national Sustainable Development Plan include the controlled trafficking of visitors within a defined visiting area, according to Philenews.

As well as the limiting of access for motorized vehicles in areas which host important or sensitive species and habitats.

Three areas have already been places under limited access for motorized vehicles, while measures for visitor trafficking are still being put in place.

According to an update by the Ministry of Agriculture, rural development and environment, the aim is to commence the operating of the area as a National Park by the end of 2022.

The Ministry further notes that the Sustainable Development Plan will improve the protection and preservation conditions for the Akamas NFP, as well as create various benefits for the local community.