Measures taken at Cyprus’ airports to reduce passenger congestion

A number of measures were decided on Monday in order to avoid passenger congestion observed at the airports, Yiannis Karousos, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works said.

In statements after a broad meeting that took place at the airport of Larnaka, the Minister said that they decided to significantly increase police presence, reduce the length of stay of passengers at the airports, while they will reopen express kiosks so that passengers can be served faster.

He said that passenger traffic at the airports is increasing every day and today it stands at 8,500 passengers, arrivals and departures, a day.

Karousos said that in addition the Ministry of Health will increase the number of nurses and services, in order to intensify checks of passenger certificates, especially those coming from the UK.

“Yesterday we had around 50 arrivals at the airports, and everything ran smoothly without any problems”, he said, adding that if necessary they will take other measures.

He noted that the call centre, set up to answer questions from passengers, received 12,000 phone calls in the first two days, which, as he said, shows the interest of passengers to travel to Cyprus.

The Minister noted that measures taken at the airports such as country categorisations, airport checks and thermal cameras have proven to be effective.

Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou said that the police will be in daily contact with the management company of the airports so that airports and passport controls are adequately staffed.

Eleni Kalogirou, Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports, said that the airports are ready to receive all passengers.

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the passengers”, she said.

Source: CNA