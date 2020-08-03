News Local Measures taken at Cyprus' airports to reduce passenger congestion

Measures taken at Cyprus’ airports to reduce passenger congestion

Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Άφιξη πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας Αεροδρόμιο, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Μεταφορών, Επικοινωνιών και Έργων κ. Γιάννης Καρούσος παρίσταται στην άφιξη της πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας. Η πτήση της AEGEAN Airways, η οποία αφίχθηκε από την Αθήνα στις 12.15 μμ, πραγματοποιήθηκε στο πλαίσιο της επαναφοράς της συνδεσιμότητας της Κύπρου με άλλες χώρες. Μετά την άφιξη της πτήσης, ακολούθησαν δηλώσεις προς τα ΜΜΕ. // Transport Minister – Arrival of the first flight at Larnaca airport Airport, Larnaca, Cyprus The Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr Υiannis Karousos, attends the arrival of the first flight at Larnaca Airport. The flight, which was operated by AEGEAN Airways and arrived from Athens at 12.15 pm, was held within the context of restoring Cyprus' connectivity with other countries. After the arrival of the flight, statements to the media followed.

A number of measures were decided on Monday in order to avoid passenger congestion observed at the airports, Yiannis Karousos, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works said.

In statements after a broad meeting that took place at the airport of Larnaka, the Minister said that they decided to significantly increase police presence, reduce the length of stay of passengers at the airports, while they will reopen express kiosks so that passengers can be served faster.

He said that passenger traffic at the airports is increasing every day and today it stands at 8,500 passengers, arrivals and departures, a day.

Karousos said that in addition the Ministry of Health will increase the number of nurses and services, in order to intensify checks of passenger certificates, especially those coming from the UK.

“Yesterday we had around 50 arrivals at the airports, and everything ran smoothly without any problems”, he said, adding that if necessary they will take other measures.

He noted that the call centre, set up to answer questions from passengers, received 12,000 phone calls in the first two days, which, as he said, shows the interest of passengers to travel to Cyprus.

The Minister noted that measures taken at the airports such as country categorisations, airport checks and thermal cameras have proven to be effective.

Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou said that the police will be in daily contact with the management company of the airports so that airports and passport controls are adequately staffed.

Eleni Kalogirou, Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports, said that the airports are ready to receive all passengers.

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the passengers”, she said.

Source: CNA

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleNew yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday
Next articleMinistry of Interior on obtaining a Special Entry Permit to the Republic of Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Five new corona virus cases detected out of 2,581 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Ministry of Interior on obtaining a Special Entry Permit to the Republic of Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Interior announced that the requirement for obtaining a Special Entry Permit to the Republic of Cyprus applies only to persons coming...
Read more
Local

Measures taken at Cyprus’ airports to reduce passenger congestion

Maria Bitar -
A number of measures were decided on Monday in order to avoid passenger congestion observed at the airports, Yiannis Karousos, Minister of Transport, Communications...
Read more
Local

New yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday

Maria Bitar -
Yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected to rise to 40°C,...
Read more
Local

Mother who killed 12-year-old son in 2019 acquitted by way of insanity

Maria Bitar -
The 40-year-old woman who stabbed her 12-year-old son to death in August 2019 was found innocent by way of insanity and was acquitted by...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Five new corona virus cases detected out of 2,581 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Ministry of Interior on obtaining a Special Entry Permit to the Republic of Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Interior announced that the requirement for obtaining a Special Entry Permit to the Republic of Cyprus applies only to persons coming...
Read more
Local

New yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday

Maria Bitar -
Yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Tuesday issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected to rise to 40°C,...
Read more
Local

Mother who killed 12-year-old son in 2019 acquitted by way of insanity

Maria Bitar -
The 40-year-old woman who stabbed her 12-year-old son to death in August 2019 was found innocent by way of insanity and was acquitted by...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros