NewsLocalMeasures Health Minister and scientists discussed

Measures Health Minister and scientists discussed

Covid33
Covid33

According to information, among the measures that the Health Minister and the scientists discussed and which will be conveyed to the President are:

Reduction of number of people in churches, houses, restaurants as well as in social events like christenings and weddings.

Schools will open on 10 January normally but the frequency of rapid tests in school units will increase.

Furthermore, the list of essential services will be reduced so that the distant working will be implemented.

At the same time unvaccinated people who are close contacts of confirmed cases will get unpaid leave.

By gavriella
Previous articleMakarion Hospital full with pregnant women with Covid-19
Next articleFive deaths from Covid and 5,457 new cases on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros