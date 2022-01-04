Measures Health Minister and scientists discussed

According to information, among the measures that the Health Minister and the scientists discussed and which will be conveyed to the President are:

Reduction of number of people in churches, houses, restaurants as well as in social events like christenings and weddings.

Schools will open on 10 January normally but the frequency of rapid tests in school units will increase.

Furthermore, the list of essential services will be reduced so that the distant working will be implemented.

At the same time unvaccinated people who are close contacts of confirmed cases will get unpaid leave.