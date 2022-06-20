Measures and initiatives coming after increase of fatal accidents

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos today presided over a meeting about the increased number of fatal accidents during which decisions were made aiming to improve road security for the benefit of citizens through measures and initiatives.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Karousos said that today’s meeting was the first of a series of meetings that will take place, aiming to establish a social alliance for the improvement of road security. He noted that so far this year we are at the level of 2018, adding that several proposals are pending in Parliament submitted by the Transport Ministry.

He also said that officials are particularly concerned about the increase of fatal accidents, 60% of which refer to foreign tourists or permanent residents of Cyprus from third countries.