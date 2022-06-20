NewsLocalMeasures and initiatives coming after increase of fatal accidents

Measures and initiatives coming after increase of fatal accidents

Accident
Accident

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos today presided over a meeting about the increased number of fatal accidents during which decisions were made aiming to improve road security for the benefit of citizens through measures and initiatives.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Karousos said that today’s meeting was the first of a series of meetings that will take place, aiming to establish a social alliance for the improvement of road security. He noted that so far this year we are at the level of 2018, adding that several proposals are pending in Parliament submitted by the Transport Ministry.

He also said that officials are particularly concerned about the increase of fatal accidents, 60% of which refer to foreign tourists or permanent residents of Cyprus from third countries.

By gavriella
Previous articleHollywood actor Ben Stiller visits Irpin and Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Next articleCyprus Ombudsman calls for support to refugees

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros