Measures against Covid-19 must become the Modus Vivendi, Professor Kostrikis says

The additional measures decided and applied ten days ago by the government and the epidemiological team, in the framework of the actions taken to contain corona virus spread, constitute a normality that must go on for the next six months, Leondios Kostrikis Professor of Virology at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus has told the Cyprus News Agency, noting that this must be the Modus Vivendi of Cypriot citizens until vaccines are available.

Kostrikis who is a member of the epidemiological team of the Health Ministry estimated that the increase of Covid-19 cases is towards its end, noting that the new measures announced by the government ten days ago seem to be effective.

Moreover, he expressed the belief that the current situation in Greece shows the fact that the decision taken by the government to remove Greece from Category A to Category B has been correct.

Passengers coming from Category A countries are not required to present a laboratory test certificate.

Passengers coming from Category B countries are required to have had a laboratory test carried out by a recognised laboratory at least during the last 72 hours prior to departure and possess a Certificate showing a negative PCR for Covid-19.

Kostrikis said that the new measures must continue until a vaccine is found, while referring to the increase of cases in Limassol he noted that it seems to be reaching its end.

He said that measures implemented in Limassol right now must be implemented island-wide.

Asked about the current situation in Cyprus, Kostrikis said that there can be no zero cases, but a small number of cases, noting that their aim is to have less than 5 cases per 1000 tests.

Kostrikis assessed that Cyprus will have access to the vaccine during the first three months of 2021.

He said that the Health Ministry has expressed its interest in the Astra Zeneca vaccine and has already placed an order of 1,200,000 doses, expected at the beginning of 2021.

Meanwhile a Health Ministry source has told the Agency that epidemiologists will probably meet on Tuesday afternoon to review the situation, taking into consideration amongst other things the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Greece.

By Maria Bitar
