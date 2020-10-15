News Local Measure for 75 people in cinemas, theaters abolished

Measure for 75 people in cinemas, theaters abolished

Within the framework of the new measures being implemented in the Districts of Nicosia and Limassol that will be in place until Friday 23 October and which were taken due to the increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases, it was decided that the measure according to which the maximum number of persons in cinemas and theaters is 75 persons indoors and 150 persons outdoors is no longer valid.

It is explained that for the period until 23 October, cinemas and theaters can accommodate people up to 50% of their capacity, provided that the relevant protocols are maintained.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleTV presenter Roula Georgiadou to take Syllouris’ House seat
Next articleAdamou ready to become House President

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry: No nargile

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that the use of nargile in restaurants is prohibited until new scientific developments regarding COVID-19. It is also...
Read more
Local

Road works – Which roads are affected

gavriella -
Road works will be carried out today, 15 October, in roads of Nicosia and Larnaca that might affect traffic. In Nicosia, road works will be...
Read more
Local

Adamou ready to become House President

gavriella -
Following the resignation of Demetris Syllouris from his position as House President and member of the Parliament, there are many developments. It is also...
Read more
Local

Measure for 75 people in cinemas, theaters abolished

gavriella -
Within the framework of the new measures being implemented in the Districts of Nicosia and Limassol that will be in place until Friday 23...
Read more
Local

TV presenter Roula Georgiadou to take Syllouris’ House seat

Annie Charalambous -
Resigned House President Demetris Syllouris has also given up his seat in parliament and TV presenter Roula Georgiadou - the runner up in Nicosia...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry: No nargile

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that the use of nargile in restaurants is prohibited until new scientific developments regarding COVID-19. It is also...
Read more
Local

Road works – Which roads are affected

gavriella -
Road works will be carried out today, 15 October, in roads of Nicosia and Larnaca that might affect traffic. In Nicosia, road works will be...
Read more
Local

Adamou ready to become House President

gavriella -
Following the resignation of Demetris Syllouris from his position as House President and member of the Parliament, there are many developments. It is also...
Read more
Local

TV presenter Roula Georgiadou to take Syllouris’ House seat

Annie Charalambous -
Resigned House President Demetris Syllouris has also given up his seat in parliament and TV presenter Roula Georgiadou - the runner up in Nicosia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros