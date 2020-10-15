Measure for 75 people in cinemas, theaters abolished

Within the framework of the new measures being implemented in the Districts of Nicosia and Limassol that will be in place until Friday 23 October and which were taken due to the increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases, it was decided that the measure according to which the maximum number of persons in cinemas and theaters is 75 persons indoors and 150 persons outdoors is no longer valid.

It is explained that for the period until 23 October, cinemas and theaters can accommodate people up to 50% of their capacity, provided that the relevant protocols are maintained.

(philenews/CNA)