The May rainfall in the government-controlled area is at 19% of the average for the season, according to preliminary data released by the Meteorological Department. Nicosia seems greatly reinforced with rainfall recorded over the last 24 hours reaching 11 millimeters.

According to data the total average rainfall in the government-controlled-areas was 3.7 millimeters, compared to 19.6 millimeters which is the average for the month.