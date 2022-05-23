Things to doCharityMay Fair: Charity Event on May 28

May Fair: Charity Event on May 28

A new shopping experience in the open air, lots of local vendors selling everything from, art, flowers, baked goods, clothes, candles and much much more…. A fun day out for all the family – there will be over 40 stalls, a full bar, music, a playground fro children and a bouncy castle.

Meet new and old friends, sit, eat and have a beverage in our outdoor dining area. Save the date and share it with your friends! The Community is growing and YOU can help by shopping local.

The event is combined with the fundraising for May Charity, Malcom’s Cats.

When Saturday, May 28 from 10 am till 4 pm
Where Pyrgos Village
Info 25 632998
Entrance is Free although cat food and litter would be highly appreciated!

Event by Jill Yvonne

