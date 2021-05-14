Maximum number of 10 persons in homes and gatherings

Due to the transmission of COVID-19 within the family and its spreading to the social environment as observed in the process of tracing positive cases, it is reminded that for purposes of social activity and/or sports, access is allowed in parks and linear parks, beaches, squares, dams, picnic areas,marinas, zoos, and nature trails. It is clarified that the maximum number in gatherings is 10 persons per group, including underage children.

In addition, it is noted that the maximum number of 10 persons in homes is still in effect, including residents and underage children.

In order to avoid the creation of virus transmission chains, and to maintain the epidemiological picture at a manageable level, but also to secure greater safety in social activities, citizens are urged to keep a stable social circle of people as possible and to choose to socialize mainly outdoors, taking into account the good weather conditions during this period in Cyprus.

In cases of social activities where there is gathering of individuals unknown to each other, it is recommended to have a negative rapid antigen test result with an effect of 72 hours, within the framework of the SafePass.