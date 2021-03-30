MAXI Coffee & Eats: great food and more at the whistle-stop café

The MAXI Coffee & Eats is located halfway between Limassol and Paphos, in the village of Pissouri. It reminds us of the whistle-stop café similar to American motels-eateries somewhere in the Wild West. Even the nature looks alike: hills, rocks, canyons, cacti and palms.

The cafe is a part of the service complex that includes the car wash, the hairdresser, shops and the gym.

You can enjoy your breakfast, lunch, coffee or even haircut while your car will be taken care of, and it is very convenient. In hot summer day when even the azure sea looks faded and the air shivers with heat, pass by this oasis to relax and have a refreshing drink.

Visitors are greeted by friendly hosts offering drinks and meals made of the freshest local ingredients with love and great care.

Let us introduce to you the chef – Mrs Maria

She works at the MAXI Coffee & Eats for the last seven years, from the very opening. She is truly passionate about cooking and baking – and it shows (or rather tastes).

For several decades, Mrs Maria had been preparing delicious dishes of Russian, Ukrainian, Moldovan and Mediterranean cuisine. Every dish that comes out of her hands is a small masterpiece that surprises you with the taste, freshness, combination of products and the original way of serving.

Mrs Maria males all kinds of delicious homemade dishes and desserts: dumplings, crepes, pancakes, and so on.

Ask the waiter for the “dessert of the day” as they vary from one fay to another. Early in the morning Mrs Maria prepares cakes, pies, cheesecakes with different types of berries and fruits as well as banana pie, sponge cake and much more.

Residents of Alektorov, Avdimu, Paramali and other villages come to this place to enjoy her cakes and pies with the cup of coffee or tea.

Apple pie

Morning coffee with the wonderful freshly baked sponge cake

The main customers of the cafe are the British, which is not accidental: this area near the British military base in Akrotiri has long been chosen by the subject of the Crown permanently residing in Cyprus.

That is why the signature dish of MAXI Coffee & Eats is a classic English breakfast, which, in fact, replaces both breakfast and lunch (and for some of us even dinner).

It includes baked beans in tomato sauce, grilled bacon, baked tomatoes, eggs, onion rings, hash browns, real English sausages – fresh from the butcher, no preservatives, toasts, butter, jam, coffee and fresh juice.

Juicy sausage, delicious squishy bacon – just from the grill, fried eggs of the “correct” degree of yolk readiness: it remains liquid and creamy inside.

And what to say about the taste of these free range eggs – they simply cannot be compared to the eggs from the supermarket.

The champignon was really delicious – it was slightly grilled to make a crust but remained soft and juicy inside.

And after a long walk we returned here for lunch. We ordered Caesar’s salad, Hot Crispy Chicken and Club Sandwich. The salad was truly delicious.

A whole chicken fillet is used for one portion of Caesar.

The chicken breast was slightly grilled remaining juicy and tender inside. Fresh lettuce, signature Caesar sauce, and a crispy basket of corn dough give an amazing accent to the creamy texture of the sauce and its light garlic-anchovy note.

This dish is a creative idea of ​​the manager MAXI Coffee & Eats Philipp, who just returned from Melbourne, Australia, where he spent last few years working in the most fashionable establishments of the city.

It is called “hangover roll” but you do not have to wait till your next hangover to give it a try.

Delicious fries without remorse? Yes, it is possible if you pick the slices of sweet potatoes, baked in the oven with a tiny amount of oil.

Mmm…

Another one spécialité of this place is a dish called “Spicy chicken” – juicy slices of chicken filet fried in breadcrumbs mixed up with the secret combination of spices.

How does Penne with salmon and vodka sauce sound to you?

Since we are in Cyprus, one of the main and the most popular dishes here is souvlaki. Another hit of the MAXI Coffee & Eats is a meat meze. It also includes grilled halloumi, and a salad. Just look at it. Impossible to resist!

Mexican Tortilla Salad – combination of fresh greens, shrimps, delicious sauce and crispy tortilla

Fajitas

BBQ ribs

Tasty burger in a sepia bun with salad and fries

Hangover roll – chicken fillet slices, pickled cucumber, spicy sauce and creamy spinach with feta on side

Crunchy squid rings, so tasty and tender

Poached egg toast

And last but not least. The prices here will surprise you!

This cheese and charcuterie platter costs only 9 euros

As we have mentioned before, the complex also includes hairdresser, car wash service, pet shop, playground and the gym.

In short, the Maxisquare is a unique combination of the excellent services, quality and convenience at really good prices.

Give it a try and share your experience with us.

Address Maximilianou 1-3, 4607 Pissouri

Tel 25 222657

Facebook

Location