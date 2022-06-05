NewsLocalMavroyiannis wins 90 per cent of votes, he is now Opposition Akel's...

Mavroyiannis wins 90 per cent of votes, he is now Opposition Akel’s official presidential election runner

Mavroyiannis: Ankara should stop illegal drilling off Cyprus to allow talks to resume

Former Cyprus problem negotiator and career diplomat, Andreas Mavroyiannis, won a resounding 90 per cent of the votes, that is 891 out of a total of 999 votes, during main opposition Akel’s extraordinary pancyprian congress early on Sunday.

The left-wing party’s congress at Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia was called to approve his candidacy for the 2023 presidential elections.

Only 99 participants at the congress voted against Mavroyiannis’ candidacy, which corresponds to 10 per cent. There were nine blank votes as well.

The congress began with a speech by Akel’s secretary-general, Stefanos Stefanou, who also made a closing speech immediately after the announcement of the day’s results.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK’s Johnson could face leadership challenge this week – Times
Next articleSuspicious monkeypox case recorded in Cyprus few days back, minister says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros