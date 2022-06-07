Mavroyiannis postpones official announcement of ‘independent’ presidential elections bid-UPDATED

NewsLocalMavroyiannis postpones official announcement of 'independent' presidential elections bid-UPDATED

Career diplomat and former negotiator on the Cyprus problem Andreas Mavroyiannis was expected to announce his ‘independent’ candidacy for the island’s 2023 presidential elections on Tuesday.

But he has postponed it due to the death on Monday evening of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

The imminent written announcement comes shortly after main opposition Akel nominated him as their candidate for the upcoming elections during an extraordinary congress on Sunday, insiders told Philenews.

Mavroyiannis will outline his vision for Cyprus and elaborate on his decision to contest the election in his announcement, one also said.

On Sunday, he won a resounding 90 per cent of the votes during left-wing Akel’s pancyprian congress which was called to approve his candidacy – proposed by the central committee.

In a speech immediately after the results, Akel secretary-general Stefanos said there are two paths in this presidential election – one is that of the two government candidates and the continuation of the Anastasiades government with all that it entails. Such as corruption, intrigue and an uneven society.

The other way, he added, is that of Andreas Mavroyiannis paving the way for  a just state with a social dimension and policies that have the citizen and the common man at the centre.

However, critics argue that Mavroyiannis had been a close aide of President Anastasiades to whom he had not submitted his resignation until a month ago when it was obvious he would be chosen by Akel.

 

By Annie Charalambous
