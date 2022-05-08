NewsLocalMavroyiannis is opposition Akel's chosen candidate for 2023 presidential election

Mavroyiannis is opposition Akel’s chosen candidate for 2023 presidential election

Mavroyiannis: Ankara should stop illegal drilling off Cyprus to allow talks to resume

Main Opposition Akel’s central committee on Sunday voted in favour of career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis being their presidential candidate for the February 2023 elections.

Mavroyiannis, former chief negotiator on the Cyprus problem up until a couple of weeks ago, got 52 votes to 37 ones by human rights legal expert Achilleas Demetriades who is running as an independent anyway. There were also nine abstentions.

Insiders also said there was strong turmoil within the top decision-making body of the leftwing party both on Saturday when they began deliberations till the moment they cast a vote.

Mavroyiannis now has to be ratified at the party’s extraordinary congress on June 5.

By Annie Charalambous
