Mavroyiannis announces presidential candidacy in low-tone, conciliatory way

Main opposition Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis has chosen to officially announce his 2023 Presidential Elections candidacy through a written statement and in a low-tone conciliatory way, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Sent electronically to all media on Tuesday morning his two-page statement’s strongest message was that his independent candidacy not only differs from those of all other hopefuls but also from the left-wing party’s top brass.

Born in 1956, Mavroyiannis was involved full time in the Cyprus peace process serving as Nicosia’s negotiator for the Greek-Cypriot side since September 1, 2013 under President Nicos Anastasiades.

He also served under the late President and former Akel General Secretary Demetris Christofias.

Between October 2011 and January 2013, Mavroyiannis was Deputy Minister to the President of Cyprus for European Affairs.

He was also the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations from July 2019 to February 2021.

The diplomat joins many candidates, including ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou, and former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, running as an independent candidate despite his Disy affiliation.

The junior opposition party, centre Diko, has yet to back any candidate, with its decision expected in the coming days and with reports saying they are close to endorse Christodoulides’ candidacy.

Also running is Achilleas Demetriades, a well-known human rights lawyer with a pro-solution campaign.

Another candidate in the mix is prominent lawyer Marios Eliades who also runs as an independent, and George Colocassides, a former deputy chair of Diko.

Constantinos Christofides, a former rector of the University of Cyprus, has also recently announced his independent candidacy.