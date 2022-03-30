NewsLocalMature felled trees will be replaced promptly, Paphos mayor pledges

Mature felled trees will be replaced promptly, Paphos mayor pledges

Despite protests by environmentalists 16 mature trees on Grivas Digheni avenue in coastal Paphos have been cut down to pave the way for new pavements and the installment of underground utilities.

But mayor Phedon Phedonos has promised the felled pines and cypresses which dominated one of the most historic and symbolic streets of the city will be replaced promptly.

“A total of 80 Italian pine trees imported from Italy will soon be planted in the place of the 16 cut trees,” he told Philenews.

“These will be 6 to 8 years old, already developed, and expected to thicken fast so that the green in the area becomes just as intense as before,” he added.

On Saturday, the environmental initiative “100 thousand trees in Paphos” protested the municipality’s plans which were speeded up by a week apparently to prevent further upheaval.

 

By Annie Charalambous
