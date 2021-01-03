Massive vaccinations in the summer, health services say

Mass vaccinations covering the wider public in Cyprus are set to begin in the summer and last through to the end of the year, providing the necessary protection against covid-19, said deputy health services director Olga Kalakouta.

In an interview with ‘Phileleftheros’, Kalakouta noted that a return to normality is still a distant reality and until then, targeted measures should continue and adapted at intervals in accordance to the epidemiological conditions of the time.

Kalakouta stressed that following the Pfizer-Biontech approval, a 2nd anti-covid vaccine is being evaluated, noting that there is short supply of vaccines at the moment.

She added that most of the population, around 65 to 70 percent, will be protected from covid, when available supplies go up from a few thousands a week to dozens of thousands and that is not expected to happen before the summer, at least in the EU.

Kalakouta said that the rest of the population will get vaccinated until the end of the year.