Massive crowd flocks to new Apple Store in Wuhan, China

A large crowd of shoppers excitedly flocked to a new Apple Store that opened in Wuhan, China.

Footage shows the delighted customers queuing outside the shop even before store hours in a mall on May 21.

Excited masked gadget enthusiasts were seen testing the display items during the opening event.

The store was reportedly the first retail store in the city and the entire province of Hubei. It has an exclusive pickup area for online shoppers, which is said to be the first feature of its kind in the country.

By gavriella
