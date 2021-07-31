NewsLocalMassive blaze burning out of control in western Greece

Massive blaze burning out of control in western Greece

 

Α massive blaze was burning out of control late afternoon in the province of Achaea in western Greece, part of the Peloponnese. The forest fire forced crews to evacuate four small communities near the coast as well as a nearby beach.

Worst hit was the evacuated community of Ziria, a community of one thousand people that was reportedly completely gutted by the fire with more than ten homes destroyed.

A local official accused the fire service of being too slow to react, virtually leaving the village to its fate.

Strong winds force six to seven were hampering fire fighting efforts.

Here’s a video from the area:

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleOrange heat warning tomorrow, a high of 43 inland

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros