Massive Arakapas fire now threatens Larnaca villages-NEW videos and pictures (URGENT)

 

 

A fire that broke out early this afternoon in the Arakapas village of Limassol, destroying many homes in the community, has also gone through Eptagonia and was nearing the Larnaca district villages of Melini, Vavatsinia and Ayious Vavatsinia, virtually surrounding the communities.

Many residents of Ayioi Vavatsinias are determined to stay and protect their properties. They also complained of the lack of firefighting planes and helicopters.

**In news just in, the Vavatsinia community has been evacuated, as the fire has reached the foothills of the Machairas mountain range.

By Constantinos Tsintas
