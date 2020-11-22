News Local Mass testing program continues on Sunday as police remain on high alert...

Mass testing program continues on Sunday as police remain on high alert to protect public health

Cyprus’ Ministry of Health continues on Sunday a mass testing program for COVID-19, with mobile units taking samples in a number of areas across Cyprus.

The mobile units conduct rapid antigen tests, with the aim of testing a larger number of citizens and forming a more precise picture of the extent of infections in the community.

The program is addressed to all citizens and especially to those serving the public, distributors and front-line professionals.

Read more: 15 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Sunday

Mobile testing units are also carrying out PCR tests across the island on employees who are exempt from a prohibition of movement to and from Limassol and Pafos districts but who have to present a negative PCR test to the police when travelling to and from these districts.

Police said on Sunday that in the last 24 hours they had to ask a total of 222 people to turn around at the temporary checkpoints set up for checks near the locked down districts because they failed to meet the required criteria.

Meanwhile, police in Limassol prevented on Saturday night a protest in downtown Limassol. A number of people who had started gathering to protest the imposition of increased restrictions in the district to curb the spread of the pandemic dispersed peacefully, following instructions from the police. A 21-year-old man was arrested later for throwing and possessing fire crackers.

Police in Pafos who were also on high alert after information for possible gatherings of people in Pafos to protest against measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, arrested a woman who allegedly incited the public to mass gatherings on an online social networking platform.

In the last 24 hours the police booked 51 individuals and 3 establishments throughout Cyprus for violating the measures in place. A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that a total of 2,686 checks were carried out during the last 24 hours.

Read more: Health Ministry reports 245 new PCR cases on Saturday

(CNA, in-cyprus)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleCypriot Foreign Minister to meet with his Slovak counterpart in Nicosia
Next articleUK’s Sunak: no return to austerity in new spending plan

Top Stories

World

More than 200 detained in Belarus protests – rights group

Josephine Koumettou -
Belarus police detained more than 200 people in Minsk on Sunday during the latest in months of anti-government protests since a disputed presidential election...
Read more
Local

Condition of babies found positive to Covid-19 improves

Josephine Koumettou -
Two babies that tested positive to Coronavirus being treated at Makario Children's Hospital are in good condition, the hospital said on Sunday. Speaking to CNA,...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ proposals for EU Recovery and Resilience Facility to be finalised next week

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus’ plan of proposals to receive about €968 million of funding from the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility - Next Generation EU will...
Read more
World

Erdogan says Turkey sees itself a part of Europe

Josephine Koumettou -
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his country, an official candidate for European Union membership, sees itself as an inseparable part of...
Read more
Local

Pyramid schemes in the spotlight

Josephine Koumettou -
The Economic Crime Investigation Office of the Cyprus Police is investigating some ten cases of pyramid schemes, which became illegal in Cyprus in 2015...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Condition of babies found positive to Covid-19 improves

Josephine Koumettou -
Two babies that tested positive to Coronavirus being treated at Makario Children's Hospital are in good condition, the hospital said on Sunday. Speaking to CNA,...
Read more
Local

Pyramid schemes in the spotlight

Josephine Koumettou -
The Economic Crime Investigation Office of the Cyprus Police is investigating some ten cases of pyramid schemes, which became illegal in Cyprus in 2015...
Read more
Local

Cypriot Foreign Minister to meet with his Slovak counterpart in Nicosia

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is set to meet on Monday with Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok, who arrives in Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Man assaulted with knife in own home

Josephine Koumettou -
A 39 year old man was attacked by three in his home in Paphos, police said on Sunday. According to an official police announcement, the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros