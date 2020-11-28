Mass rapid tests in Larnaca over the weekend

Rapid tests will be taking place throughout the weekend in the city of Larnaca.

The municipality informed the public that the Health Ministry had organised rapid test sampling as part of the free covid-19 sampling programme, aiming for as many citizens to get tested as possible.

The sampling continues today until five in the afternoon and tomorrow it starts at nine in the morning until five at Europe Square in Larnaca.

The covid-19 sampling programme aims to reach out to all citizens with priority for those working in the service sector dealing with the public, delivery people and health professionals.

Everyone in the sampling area is obliged to wear a mask and keep a distance of two meters.