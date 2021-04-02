NewsLocalMass grave of dogs found in Nicosia

Mass grave of dogs found in Nicosia

The Ecologists Movement has been informed about a mass grave of dogs in a village of the Nicosia District.

According to the movement’s announcement, the dogs had been abused before their tragic end.

The Ecologists noted that this is the reason they have been asking for years for the establishment of an Animal Police that would exclusively deal with these phenomena of abusing animals.

The Ecologists denounced in the most categorical way these actions, asking the Police to immediately examine this new incident.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleOnline fraud with online shops
Next articleCOVID: 89% of deaths in March come from Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros