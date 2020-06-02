News Local Masks mandatory for bus passengers from June 9

Masks mandatory for bus passengers from June 9

Coronavirus: MoT tells transport companies to not exceed 50% of capacity

 

Buses will from June 9 be able to carry passengers at full capacity, but all passengers must wear masks, the Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, it said that buses that charge fares as well as shuttle and tourist coaches can from June 9 carry passengers up to 100% of their capacity.

“In addition, the use of personal protection masks is compulsory for everyone who uses the above types of transport. Companies and passengers will continue to comply with the decrees and health protocols as regards dealing with Covid-19 as these have been published by the Health Ministry,” it said.

PEO trade union confederation had last week written to the Health Minister asking that he amend the decree to make the wearing of masks by passengers compulsory. It is currently recommended but not mandatory but buses can still only carry passengers equal to 50% of their capacity. Drivers are required to wear masks.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
