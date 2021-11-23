Masks at elementary school students cause headache to parents

The fact that elementary school students are obliged to wear a mask as a measure against Covid-19 is dividing the organized Parents groups.

In a letter to the Health Minister and the epidemiological team, the Initiative United Parents of Cyprus is warning with mobilizations. The said measure, as well as the increase of the frequency of tests and the cancellation of Christmas events were decided during a meeting of scientists with the Health Minister and will be examined by the Cabinet tomorrow.

On his part, Education Minister Prodromou underlined the need to protect the physical presence of students at school but clarified that the instructions of experts will be taken into consideration.

The United Parents of Cyprus categorically stated that children have suffered enough and cited studies referring to the fact that masks are inappropriate for young children.