News World Masks and Mickey: Disneyland Paris reopens after four-month closure

epa08546732 A performer wearing a Mickey Mouse costume (C) celebrates on stage as Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski (R) announces the official reopening of the Disneyland Paris theme park in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, 15 July 2020. Disneyland Paris closed on 15 March 2020 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

 

Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.

A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears and dancing with glee as they entered Europe’s most visited theme park.

Masks were mandatory and advance booking required. Visitors to the park, which has imposed a limited capacity, were told to keep a metre away from others, and hundreds of sanitising-gel and hand-washing stations were scattered around.

No tickets were sold at the entrance and rides where social distancing is difficult have not yet reopened. Playgrounds and make-up workshops also remained closed.

Walt Disney World also reopened its two most popular parks in Orlando, on Saturday, despite a surge of new infections in Florida.

But in Hong Kong, the company has decided to temporarily close its Disneyland park amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
