Mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces in Cyprus

Cyprus on Friday made mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare-up over the past few days. Violators will be fined up to €300.

This is what Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced at the Presidential Palace after a morning meeting with the team of scientific advisors. The meeting was in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Ioannou announced additional preventive measures that will come in effect as of midnight on Friday, including the fact that 1000 tests daily will be carried out at airports – not just 600 as it was the case until now. The sample tests will focus on repatriated Cypriots, he added.

Also, total respect of hygiene rules by visitors to nursing homes should be observed and the restriction to 50% occupancy is restored to mass attracting venues.

The Minister also pledged intensified controls in restaurants and bars with zero tolerance, especially in coastal Limassol where an alarming number of cases was recorded over the past week.

Social gathering in the coastal city are again restricted to 10 people only. And only 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors will be allowed at its nightclubs. The restriction to 75 people applies to churches as well.

The stricter measures for Limassol will be valid for three weeks.