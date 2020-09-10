Mask use mandatory on school buses in light of covid pandemic

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced the mandatory use of a mask on buses that run on student routes on Thursday.

At the same time, student buses will only carry passengers equal to 100% of the capacity of their vehicles. They are also required to carry a disinfection certificate for Covid-19.

Additionally:

– Use of a mask during transport is mandatory for all students regardless of age.

– It has been decided, in consultation with the Ministry of Education, that in the event a student, regardless of age, is not wearing a protective mask then they will not have the right to board student buses.

In consultation with the Ministry of Education it has also been decided that in case a student has a doctor’s certificate exempting them from using a mask due to medical issues, then it should be presented to their school’s management, which will then provide them with the relevant certificate of exemption from the use of a mask. This certificate should then be presented to the bus driver whenever the student wishes to board it.

Finally, students’ parents are asked to please provide their children with masks which are necessary to board the bus.