Mask or noodle soup?

Japanese designer Takahiro Shibata wears a protective mask that looks like a steaming bowl of ramen noodle soup in Yokohama, Japan September 23, 2020.
Bubble tents outside Cafe Du Soliel
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soliel under bubble tents following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New...
Hotspots of the Bobcat Fire northeast of Los Angeles
A satellite image shows hotspots of the Bobcat Fire northeast of Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2020. Picture taken September 21, 2020.
Stranded pilot whales in Tasmania
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, September 22, 2020.
Sheep breeders trying to save their animals
Sheep breeders reach a flooded farm to save their animals, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19, 2020....