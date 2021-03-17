Things to do Eat & Drink MASA: healthy sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more!

MASA: healthy sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more!

The capital enjoys an amazing new opening in Strovolos. MASA is a deli and sandwich shop that opened recently in Tseriou Avenue offering wide variety of sandwiches, snacks and quality coffee.

The place offers plenty on healthy options inclusive sandwiches and snacks for vegetarians and vegans. The core of MASA’s cuisine is based on Mediterranean flavours. Here you can find your favourite combinations of traditional Cypriot products.

The place serves Italian coffee as well as old good Cypriot beverages such as soumada, homemade lemonade and Cyprus coffee with traditional pies.

Last but not least – the prices at MASA are more than affordable!

24G Tseriou Avenue, Strovolos, Nicosia

Tel: 22 251596

By Lisa Liberti
Useful Links

