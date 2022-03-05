NewsWorldMariupol humanitarian corridor to open for five hours

Mariupol humanitarian corridor to open for five hours

Ukrainian Service Members Walk On The Front Line At Avdiyivka
Ukrainian Service Members Walk On The Front Line At Avdiyivka

Civilians will be allowed to leave the Ukrainian city of Mariupol between 1200-1700 Moscow time on Saturday, Russia’s RIA news agency cited city authorities as saying.

Russia said earlier on Saturday its troops which have encircled the Azov Sea port city in Ukraine’s south would stop firing and allow civilians to pass.

“From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Saturday said over 66,200 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s embattled president had issued a call to foreign nationals who are “friends of peace and democracy” to travel to the country to fight against the Russian invasion.

The appeal from Volodymyr Zelenskiy, published on the Ukrainian presidency’s website, also said the Ukrainian armed forces were in the process of setting up a foreign legion unit for international volunteers.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMan imprisoned for 16 years for murdering Ukrainian partner, burying her in buffer zone
Next article“Putin Chose War. We Stand with Ukraine” says US Ambassador

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros