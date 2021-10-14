Whats OnConcertsMarios Nicolaou Percussion Recital at The Shoe Factory on October 16

Marios Nicolaou Percussion Recital at The Shoe Factory on October 16

The 12th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival will conclude on Saturday 16 October 2021 with bold tones and pulsating sounds, with Cypriot percussionist Marios Nicolaou delivering a solo performance for multiple percussion.

Carving a long and interesting career as a soloist, chamber musicians and orchestral player, Marios is the principal Timpanist of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, while he has appeared with several renowned orchestras in Europe, including the Athens State Orchestra, Gürzenich-Orchester Kölner Philharmoniker, and Stadtsorchester Hannover, and has collaborated with a number of renowned composers, conductors, and ensembles, including, Helmut Lachenmann, Péter Eötvös, Franck Ollu, and Ensemble Nue Music Köln.

For his recital at The Shoe Factory, Marios Nicolaou will perform works by Helmut Lachenmann, Steve Reich, Bertold Hummel, Casey Cangelosi, Keiko Abe.

When Saturday, October 16, 2021 8:30 pm
Where The Shoe Factory
Tickets €15.00

By Lisa Liberti
