Marios Eliades donates 5000 masks to the UK

The British High Commission said on Wednesday that it had received a generous donation of 5000 protective masks by a long-standing friend, Marios Eliades.

Welcoming Eliades’ donation, British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie said: “I would like to thank Mr. Eliades for his generous donation which he presented at my residence today. I greatly appreciate this act of personal generosity on his part. I believe it is indicative of the solidarity between the people of Cyprus and the United Kingdom as we face together the shared challenges of COVID19.”

On his part, Eliades stressed the importance of cooperation between nations to tackle challenges as big as the one presented by the coronavirus. He noted that such cooperation can be expressed via individual initiatives as well and encouraged everyone to engage in similar initiatives and demonstrate the values of solidarity and humanism.

The British High Commission will send these masks to the Department of Health and Social Care which will in turn distribute to the NHS or other UK health organisations, according to current needs.