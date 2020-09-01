Taste of Cyprus Local Food Marinated beef souvlaki

Marinated beef souvlaki

Marinated beef souvlaki

Ingredients:

1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork)

1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into pieces

1 large red onion cut into big cubes

2-3 cloves of garlic (grated)

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 ½ tbsps. Worcestershire Sauce

4 tbsps. lemon juice

4 tbsps. soy sauce

½ cup olive oil

salt, pepper, spreading oil,

metallic skewers preferably or wooden (add in water for ½ hour).

Method:

Step 1

In a large bowl put garlic, mustard, Worcestershire Sauce, lemon, soy sauce, salt and pepper and stir with a wire, adding the olive oil at the same time.

Step 2

Add the peppers, onion and meat into the bowl and stir them. Pour marinade on the food and let it soak for a while.

Step 3

Keep the bowl covered in the refrigerator for about 4-6 hours (or as long as you have want).

Step 4

Remove the bowl from the refrigerator about ½ hour before cooking, in order to reach room temperature.

Step 5

Drain the marinade and pass the meat, the peppers and the onion alternately over the skewers. Preheat the grill to high heat.

Step 6

Oil your grill and put over the skewers.

Step 7

Then, put your grill to moderate temperature and cook the souvlaki for about 3-4 minutes on each side.

Step 8

Remove the souvlaki from the grill and let the food “rest” for 5 minutes before serving.

By Andreas Nicolaides
Previous articleStudent housing rent pricing across Greece in 2020
Next articleUnemployment rate at 6.9% in July 2020 in Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

Highest temperatures to be recorded in July-August, since 1983

Maria Bitar -
According to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus, during the month of August 2020, high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus. On August...
Read more
Local

Eventful recovery of stolen car in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A very peculiar case unfolded on Monday night in Paphos. The vehicle of a 25-year-old woman from Paphos that was stolen on August 25, was...
Read more
Local

Ledra Palace checkpoint restrictions lifted, Özersay says

Maria Bitar -
The "cabinet" of the occupied north lifted the restrictions at the Ledra Palace checkpoint, Kudret Özersay announced in a post on social media today. He...
Read more
Local

Century-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Centre of Cultural Heritage addresses an urgent appeal to the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment under whose jurisdiction the Forestry...
Read more
Local

Six countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5

Maria Bitar -
On Tuesday, Cyprus' Ministry of Health announced that 6 countries are being downgraded and one country is being upgraded after reviewing the epidemiological risk...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more
Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros