Marinated beef souvlaki

Ingredients:

1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork)

1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into pieces

1 large red onion cut into big cubes

2-3 cloves of garlic (grated)

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 ½ tbsps. Worcestershire Sauce

4 tbsps. lemon juice

4 tbsps. soy sauce

½ cup olive oil

salt, pepper, spreading oil,

metallic skewers preferably or wooden (add in water for ½ hour).

Method:

Step 1

In a large bowl put garlic, mustard, Worcestershire Sauce, lemon, soy sauce, salt and pepper and stir with a wire, adding the olive oil at the same time.

Step 2

Add the peppers, onion and meat into the bowl and stir them. Pour marinade on the food and let it soak for a while.

Step 3

Keep the bowl covered in the refrigerator for about 4-6 hours (or as long as you have want).

Step 4

Remove the bowl from the refrigerator about ½ hour before cooking, in order to reach room temperature.

Step 5

Drain the marinade and pass the meat, the peppers and the onion alternately over the skewers. Preheat the grill to high heat.

Step 6

Oil your grill and put over the skewers.

Step 7

Then, put your grill to moderate temperature and cook the souvlaki for about 3-4 minutes on each side.

Step 8

Remove the souvlaki from the grill and let the food “rest” for 5 minutes before serving.