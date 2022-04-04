March was a record month regarding minimum low temperatures

The Meteorological Department announced on Monday that March has been a record month regarding the lowest average daily minimum temperature since the specific stations have been established and operated.

The relevant announcement mentioned for example that the average daily minimum temperature at Athalassa station was 3.9 C, the lowest recorded since 1983 when the relevant station was established.

At the station of Larnaca Airport, the average daily minimum temperature was 5.3 C since 1977 when the station was established, while at the station of the Port of Limassol the minimum was 6 C, the lowest since 1976 when the said station started its operation.