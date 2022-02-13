March 1 is when Covid rules at Cyprus airports are relaxed

Cyprus’ new action plan for the smooth operation of flights and airports at Larnaca and Paphos in the Covid-19 era is just around the corner. In fact, it comes into effect on March 1.

According to the new action plan, the categorization of countries based on their epidemiological risk will change and will include three categories with the following colour code: Green, Red and Grey Category.

Vaccinated travelers or those who have recovered from Covid-19, regardless of nationality and country of departure, are exempt from the obligation to meet the requirements of the corresponding category (e.g. present a negative laboratory test, obligation to self-isolate/quarantine, issue a special permit, etc.) of the country of departure.

Vaccinated or recovered passengers may enter the Republic of Cyprus, provided that they fulfil one of the following conditions:

—They hold a valid certificate of vaccination issued by the competent authorities of any third country.

—They hold a certificate of recovery issued by a third country included in the list of third countries that have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate System (EUDCC).

—They hold a European or equivalent from third countries Digital COVID Vaccination or Recovery Certificate.