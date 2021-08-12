Fledgling ‘Register of Self-Catering Accommodation’ gets positive response

A large number of owners of self-catering holiday let accommodation in Cyprus had all necessary documents and evidence required by the fledgling ‘Register of Self-Catering Accommodation’.

This is administered by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the response came as a surprise considering that the set of regulations and rules to provide these services legally is demanding, Philenews reports.

The Registry was established to tighten up on what has thus far been a relatively autonomous business.

The new law which the House of Representatives passed earlier this year is for anyone currently using online services such as Airbnb and Booking.com

It is the Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations (Amendment) Law of 2020 N. 9(I)/2020.

The registration of holiday let accommodation will enable the government to apply the appropriate taxation and controls.