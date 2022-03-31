Many medicines will stop being available in case of tender procedure

NewsLocalMany medicines will stop being available in case of tender procedure

Pharmaceutical companies warned that many medicines will no longer be available in Cyprus if the government proceeds with tenders while the beneficiaries will no longer have the right to choose medicines.

The pharmaceuticals claim that the Health Insurance Organization has to faithfully comply with what has been agreed, underlining that the situation in the sector of medicines in GESY, three years after its implementation is not the expected one.

The president of the pharmaceutical companies added that while in Europe efforts are taking place to have new and innovative medicines in the system, some people in Cyprus are seeking ways to create additional problems and bring back obsolete practices.

